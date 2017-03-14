Sports Listen

Trending:

HUDFBI HQ18FFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the D.C. area are open under a 3-hour delayed arrival. Option for unscheduled leave or unscheduled telework

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Spain says independent Scotland…

Spain says independent Scotland would be at back of EU queue

By master
and The Associated Press March 14, 2017 6:54 am < a min read
Share

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis said Scotland will be “at the back of the queue” if it wants to become a member of the European Union if it decides to leave the United Kingdom.

Dastis was responding Monday to the news a day earlier that the Scottish government is planning to hold another referendum on its future in the U.K.

His comments also signal that Madrid will be firm on the issue, as it was in 2014 when Scotland voted to remain in the U.K. — Spain’s conservative government doesn’t want to encourage a separatist movement in Catalonia.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

According to Europa Press, Dastis told reporters in Peru that an independent Scotland “can’t just stay in the EU.”

Advertisement

Any prospective application to the EU can be vetoed by any member.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Spain says independent Scotland…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds meth stashed in seats of car

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6824 0.0097 1.39%
L 2020 25.1137 0.0242 2.42%
L 2030 27.8405 0.0398 3.47%
L 2040 29.9051 0.0501 3.99%
L 2050 17.1145 0.0330 4.47%
G Fund 15.2583 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.3775 -0.0236 0.94%
C Fund 32.8788 0.0232 5.95%
S Fund 42.5154 0.1378 4.66%
I Fund 25.9907 0.1220 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.