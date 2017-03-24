Sports Listen

Swiss authorities extradite war crimes suspect to Bosnia

March 24, 2017
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Prosecutors in Bosnia say a woman wanted for war crimes she allegedly committed against Serb civilians during the country’s 1992-95 war has been extradited from Switzerland.

A statement from prosecutors says that 56-year-old Efeta Veseli was handed over to authorities on Friday at Sarajevo’s airport.

She is accused of a “particularly cruel” murder of a 12-year-old Serb boy near the northeastern Bosnian town of Zvornik in 1992. Veseli left Bosnia after the war and settled in Switzerland where she was arrested in September. Her transfer to Bosnia for trial was delayed because she had been battling extradition.

