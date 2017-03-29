Syrian police: Bus bombing kills 5 in central city of Homs

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.
Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.
|Mar 28, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.7225
|0.0267
|1.39%
|L 2020
|25.1813
|0.0751
|2.42%
|L 2030
|27.9311
|0.1282
|3.47%
|L 2040
|30.0108
|0.1616
|3.99%
|L 2050
|17.1771
|0.1057
|4.47%
|G Fund
|15.2732
|0.0010
|0.38%
|F Fund
|17.5852
|-0.0359
|0.94%
|C Fund
|32.6816
|0.2351
|5.95%
|S Fund
|42.4109
|0.3200
|4.66%
|I Fund
|26.6125
|0.2100
|4.37%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.