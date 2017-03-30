Thai prosecutors postpone appearance for Red Bull heir

BANGKOK (AP) — An heir to the Red Bull fortune has won another delay in facing charges after an alleged hit and run that killed a police officer almost five years ago.

In past orders to report, Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya has been a no-show, complaining through his attorney of unfair treatment, or claiming to be ill and out of the country.

This week an Associated Press report that he’s been living lavishly, traveling to Formula One races, snowboarding in Japan and cruising in Venice, has sparked additional pressure.

On Thursday, Prayuth Petchkun, the deputy spokesman for the attorney general’s office, said Vorayuth’s lawyer asked to move Thursday’s scheduled meeting with prosecutors to April 27. He said the defendant has something to attend to in England.

Prosecutors approved the date change.