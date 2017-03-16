Sports Listen

The Latest: Armed student arrested in France school shooting

March 16, 2017
PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the shooting at the high school in the southern French town of Grasse (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Officials say an armed high school student was arrested after a shooting in a school in southern France that left at least two wounded.

A French police official would not elaborate on what weapon or weapons the student was carrying. The official was not authorized to be publicly named.

The government minister for victims affairs tweeted that two people were wounded and all the students are now safe.

School shootings are rare in France, which remains under a state of emergency after deadly Islamic extremist attacks.

—By Elaine Ganley

___

2:05 p.m.

Police have cordoned off the area around a high school in southern France where police say a shooting has taken place.

Police reported an attack at the Alexis de Tocqueville high school in the town of Grasse. It came as France is under a state of emergency.

French television BFM showed residents gathered around the area, along with several police cars and emergency vehicles. Residents said some students have been able to leave the school.

An employee of a nearby electronics store said police had asked residents to stay indoors. An employee of sports chain Decathlon, which has a branch less than 500 meters from the high school, said he’d seen about 40 high school students leaving from the area and gathering in a nearby parking lot.

Both local residents would not provide their names.

-By Raphael Satter

___

1:30 p.m.

The French government has sent out an alert warning of an attack at the Alexis de Tocqueville high school in the southern French town of Grasse after local police reported that shots have been fired.

The alert came in a system implemented by the government after the deadly November 2015 attacks in Paris.

Police say they are still trying to confirm if there are any casualties in the shooting in the town, 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the southern city of Nice.

The shooting at the high school comes as France remains in a state of emergency following deadly attacks in Paris in 2015 and an attack last year in Nice.

The Associated Press

