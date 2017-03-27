Sports Listen

The Latest: Jordan says Arabs must unite to address crises

By master
and The Associated Press March 27, 2017 7:53 am 1 min read
DEAD SEA, Jordan (AP) — The Latest on the Arab Summit held in Jordan (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

Jordan’s foreign minister has told Arab counterparts that the region must come together and urgently confront crises that have been allowed to fester, including violent conflicts and millions of children deprived of the right to an education.

Ayman Safadi spoke Monday, as foreign ministers prepared resolutions for Arab heads of state meeting Wednesday for their annual summit, this year hosted by Jordan.

Safadi painted a grim picture, saying the “Arab political system has failed to solve the crises and halt the collapse as the trust of Arab citizens in the joint Arab institutions has eroded.” He says more than 12 million Arab children are being denied access to an education, presumably in part because of conflicts in Syria, Yemen and Libya.

10:30 a.m.

Sudan’s official news agency says President Omar al-Bashir will attend Wednesday’s Arab Summit in Jordan, despite a long-standing warrant for his arrest by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and genocide.

The international group Human Rights Watch urged Jordan to deny entry to al-Bashir or arrest him, citing its obligations as an ICC member. Jordan says that as an Arab League member, Sudan has the right to attend the annual meeting of Arab leaders.

Al-Bashir was charged in connection with alleged atrocities in the country’s Darfur region. The U.N. estimates 300,000 people have died there and 2.7 million have fled their homes.

Sudan’s news agency SUNA reported Sunday that he would attend the summit. He has traveled frequently since his indictment but is careful where he goes.

