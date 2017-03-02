Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDTrump speechSequestrationFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » The Latest: N. Korean…

The Latest: N. Korean defector says leader behind killing

By master
and The Associated Press March 2, 2017 5:00 am 1 min read
Share

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The Latest on the investigation into the assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea’s leader, in Malaysia (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

A high-level defector says he’s certain North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was behind Kim Jong Nam’s death.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Thae Yong Ho told reporters from Hong Kong-based Phoenix TV that it was unthinkable that Kim Jong Un would not have approved of the high-profile assassination of his half brother.

Advertisement

In the report broadcast Thursday from Seoul, Thae says “North Korea is a society ruled in terror. For a big decision like killing Kim Jong Nam, no one could make a decision like that except Kim Jong Un.”

Thae was the former deputy head of the North Korean Embassy in London until last year, when he fled to South Korea, becoming the most senior diplomat to switch sides.

He added that he was “not afraid of terrifying threats (from North Korea). I have to be in public.”

___

12:15 p.m.

Malaysia’s attorney general says a North Korean man will be released and deported because of lack of evidence connecting him to the nerve agent attack on Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of the North Korean ruler.

Attorney General Mohamad Apandi Ali said Thursday that 45-year-old Ri Jong Chol will be released Friday. Malaysia has not described his alleged role in the killing.

He was arrested on Feb. 17, four days after Kim was attacked at Kuala Lumpur’s airport.

Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » The Latest: N. Korean…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1872: Yellowstone becomes first national park

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

F/A-18E Super Hornet conducts aerial refueling operations

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7021 0.0362 1.39%
L 2020 25.1760 0.1066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9525 0.1850 3.47%
L 2040 30.0504 0.2344 3.99%
L 2050 17.2095 0.1544 4.47%
G Fund 15.2463 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5185 -0.0940 0.94%
C Fund 33.1616 0.4529 5.95%
S Fund 43.5534 0.6480 4.66%
I Fund 25.7840 0.1059 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.