Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » The Latest: New round…

The Latest: New round of Syria peace talks starts in Geneva

By master
and The Associated Press March 24, 2017 7:56 am 1 min read
Share

BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on the conflict in Syria (all times local):

2 p.m.

The U.N. Syria envoy has kicked off the formal start of the fifth round of peace talks over 14 months between envoys from President Bashar Assad’s government and opposition groups, amid slim hopes for an immediate breakthrough.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

The envoy, Staffan de Mistura, hosted Syrian ambassador Bashar al-Ja’afari at U.N. offices in Geneva for the talks set to take place over at least several days around issues of governance, elections, a new constitution, and the fight against terrorism.

Advertisement

De Mistura was set to meet with the main opposition delegation later Friday. The talks come amid a recent escalation in fighting in Syria, notably in and around Damascus.

The two sides are still not meeting face-to-face, despite jointly attending a fourth-round ceremony last month in a U.N. assembly hall.

10:45 a.m.

France’s defense minister says the battle by international forces to take back the Islamic State group’s de facto capital of Raqqa in Syria will start in the coming days.

Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Raqqa is a “major objective” for the U.S.-led coalition trying to quash IS extremists in Syria and Iraq.

Le Drian spoke on CNEWS television on Friday.

He says: “Today we can say that Raqqa is encircled and that the battle will begin in the coming days. It will be a very hard battle but it will be an essential battle.”

As the coalition advances in its battle to retake the IS stronghold of Mosul in Iraq, the U.S. has been intensifying involvement in Syria’s conflict ahead of the battle for Raqqa.

Topics:
All News Defense Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » The Latest: New round…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Astronaut Jeff Williams at Air and Space Museum

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6892 0.0045 1.39%
L 2020 25.0981 0.0127 2.42%
L 2030 27.7942 0.0222 3.47%
L 2040 29.8396 0.0287 3.99%
L 2050 17.0661 0.0195 4.47%
G Fund 15.2682 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5788 -0.0168 0.94%
C Fund 32.5066 -0.0341 5.95%
S Fund 42.0157 0.1376 4.66%
I Fund 26.3273 0.1217 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.