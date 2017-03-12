Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » The Latest: Ousted S.Korea…

The Latest: Ousted S.Korea leader leaves presidential palace

By master
and The Associated Press March 12, 2017 6:21 am < a min read
Share

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on the removal from office of South Korean President Park Geun-hye (all times local):

7:20 p.m.

Ousted South President Park Geun-hye has left the presidential palace in Seoul two days after the country’s Constitutional Court removed her from office over a corruption scandal.

What does a 10 percent budget cut look like for your agency?

An official from the Blue House said Sunday evening that Park left for her private house in southern Seoul, where hundreds of police officers, reporters and supporters were gathered in anticipation of her arrival.

Advertisement

Workers were earlier seen carrying a television, washing machine, bed and other household items into the house.

The Constitutional Court formally removed Park from office on Friday, upholding an impeachment motion filed by lawmakers amid suspicions that she colluded with a confidante to extort money and favors from companies.

South Korea must elect a new president by early May.

Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » The Latest: Ousted S.Korea…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.