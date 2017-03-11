The Latest: Rutte calls Turkish ‘fascists’ remark ‘crazy’

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Latest on Dutch barring Turkish foreign minister (all times local):

3:05 p.m.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte called a Turkish allegation that the Dutch acted like “fascists” by banning the foreign minister from entering the Netherlands to campaign “a crazy remark.”

“I understand they are angry but this is of course way out of line,” Rutte said in the southern Netherlands during a campaign rally for next Wednesday’s Dutch elections.

Advertisement

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Dutch “do not know politics or international diplomacy” and added, “these Nazi remnants, they are fascists.”

Rutte said it was not right “for Turkish ministers to campaign in the Netherlands among Dutch people —with potentially a Turkish passport, yes — but first of all Dutch people.”

Despite the angry words, Rutte said it was important to keep good relations with Turkey.

“We will do everything to keep the relations with Turkey as good as possible, as strong as possible,” Rutte said. The Netherlands and Turkey are NATO allies and, through the European Union, it also has a major agreement with Ankara on migration flows.

___

2:35 p.m.

Turkey’s EU Minister Omer Celik has tweeted that the decision to block a visit by the Turkish foreign minister “will go down in history as a dark spot on the Netherlands’ democracy and diplomacy.”

Celik said: “The Netherlands’ decision to cancel the flight permit of our foreign minister is not befitting of friendship. This decision does not suit our alliance and our friendship that has spanned centuries. If racist Geert Wilders were in power in the Netherlands, he’d make such a decision.”

___

2 p.m.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu the leader of Turkey’s main opposition party criticized the Dutch decision and said, “This is not correct.”

He added: “Those who defend democracy would not do such things. You’ll call yourself a democrat and then not permit the flight of a minister of the Turkish Republic?”

___

10 a.m.

The Dutch government on Saturday withdrew landing permission for the Turkish foreign minister’s aircraft, drawing a furious reaction the Turkish president and escalating a diplomatic dispute between the two NATO allies over campaigning for a Turkish referendum on constitutional reform.

The Dutch government said in a statement it had withdrawn the permission because of “risks to public order and security” caused by the proposed visit of Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to Rotterdam.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised retaliation against Dutch diplomatic flights.

“You can stop our foreign minister’s plane all you want, let’s see how your planes will come to Turkey from now on,” Erdogan said at a rally in Istanbul.