The Latest: Tusk says EU rules out parallel talks on Brexit

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Latest on Brexit (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

EU Council President Donald Tusk says there will be no parallel talks on Britain’s exit and future relations with the European Union.

Tusk insisted Friday after a meeting in Malta that withdrawal from the bloc comes ahead of any new relationship with Britain. But he also said the EU will not punish the U.K. in the exit talks, and that the so-called Brexit is punitive enough.

Tusk put guidelines on Britain’s exit to the remaining 27 EU members Friday.

The head of the rotating EU presidency, Joseph Muscat, said citizens in Britain and other EU nations should not be used a “bargaining chips.”

Muscat said the Brexit negotiations will be tough but “it will not be a war.”

___

9:00 a.m.

The guidelines that European Union Council President Donald Tusk is putting to EU members make it clear that withdrawal from the bloc comes ahead of any new relationship with Britain even though the rough outlines such a relationship may partially overlap.

In the draft guidelines obtained by the Associated Press, it says that first the EU and Britain must “settle the disentaglement” of Britain from the EU but added that “an overall understanding on the framework for the future relationship could be identified during the second phase of the negotiations under Article 50.”

The guidelines also say the issue of citizens living in each other’s countries is a priority, and call for “flexible and imaginative solutions” for the issue of the U.K.’s land border with Ireland.