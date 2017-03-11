Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » The Latest: Twin blasts…

The Latest: Twin blasts hit near religious sites in Damascus

By master
and The Associated Press March 11, 2017 6:16 am 1 min read
Share

BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on developments in Syria (all times local):

1 p.m.

Arab media are reporting at least 40 people are dead after twin blasts in a Damascus neighborhood that is home to tombs of religious figures frequented by Shiite pilgrims.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

There were conflicting reports on what caused the explosions.

Advertisement

State news agency SANA says the twin explosions hit near Bab al-Saghir cemetery, one of the capital’s most ancient, and where several prominent religious figures are buried. It says several were killed and the cemetery was damaged.

Lebanon’s al-Manar TV quoted Syrian officials as saying 40 were killed following twin suicide attacks. Arab TV Al-Mayadeen also reported at least 40 were killed while the area was under tight security.

___

12:50 p.m.

Syria’s President Bashar Assad tells a Chinese TV station that his military’s priority is to reach the Islamic State group’s de-facto capital of Raqqa — toward which U.S.-backed Kurdish-led forces are also advancing.

The interview with Hong-Kong based Phoenix TV aired Saturday, Assad says another IS stronghold, Deir el-Zour, can be targeted in parallel.

Assad says “in theory” he shares the same priority with U.S. President Donald Trump of fighting terrorism, but that they have had no formal contact yet. He says Russia, a major ally, hopes it can bring the U.S. and Turkey into cooperating with Moscow and Damascus in the fight against terrorism in Syria. Assad’s government views all armed opposition as terrorist groups.

Assad says all foreign troops on Syrian soil without invitation or consultation with the Syrian government are considered “invaders.”

Topics:
All News Government News Lifestyle News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » The Latest: Twin blasts…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.