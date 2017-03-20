Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Top Palestinian official: Trump…

Top Palestinian official: Trump committed to 2 states

By master
and The Associated Press March 20, 2017 11:12 am < a min read
Share

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A senior Palestinian official says he is encouraged by early signs that the Trump administration remains strongly committed to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Jibril Rajoub says Monday that Trump made clear to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in a recent phone call that he was his “strategic partner” in making a “real and serious” peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Trump campaigned on promises to depart from decades of American policy and signaled a much closer relationship with Israel than former President Barack Obama. He made no mention of Palestinian statehood and hinted toward much greater tolerance for Israeli West Bank settlement construction.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

But since taking office, Trump appears to have backpedaled. Rajoub says Trump’s “America First” slogan also meant he would be less prone to supporting Israel by default.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Top Palestinian official: Trump…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends troops to Alabama

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives in Beijing

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.