Trump, Denmark’s premier meet amid Brexit, NATO concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump held his first meeting Thursday with Denmark’s Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen, declaring that the two countries enjoy a “truly great relationship.”

Loekke Rasmussen is the latest wary European ally to visit the White House since Trump took office, looking to ease concerns that the new administration will honor multilateral agreements with Europe and take a firmer stance against Russian aggression.

Trump greeted Loekke Rasmussen at the entrance to the West Wing. The leaders shook hands before heading to the Oval Office for their talks.

During a brief appearance before the news media, Trump said Loekke Rasmussen is a “wonderful man doing a wonderful job.”

“We have a truly great relationship and we’re working together on many fronts,” Trump said, as Loekke Rasmussen sat alongside him. “We’re going to have certain exchanges that I think will be very fruitful.”

Loekke Rasmussen said it was “nice to be here.”

Since taking office, Trump has vowed to uphold the longstanding NATO military alliance after previously declaring it “obsolete.” But he recently declared that Germany owes “vast sums of money” to NATO and the U.S. “must be paid more” for providing defense.

As Britain triggers its exit from the European Union, a move Trump supported, Denmark is also looking for economic assurances from EU trade partners.