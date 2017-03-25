Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Turkish chocolate festival features…

Turkish chocolate festival features bust of President Trump

By master
and The Associated Press March 25, 2017 10:39 am < a min read
Share

ISTANBUL (AP) — One of the highlights at a Turkish chocolate festival has been U.S. President Donald Trump — made of cake icing.

It took Turkish chef Tuba Geckil two days to make the imposing bust of Trump, clad from mid-torso in an edible jacket and striped tie.

Geckil said Saturday she crafts her concoctions after following media coverage and Trump, of course, has been in the news a lot.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

Her other icing sculptures at the festival at Istanbul’s military museum include John Lennon, Nelson Mandela and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Advertisement

Merkel was a particular challenge, taking Geckil about three weeks to complete, partly because the sugary but stern sculpture includes an outstretched arm and pointed finger.

Geckil displayed her Merkel creation at an international culinary exhibition in Germany last year.

Topics:
All News Entertainment News Government News Lifestyle News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Turkish chocolate festival features…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.