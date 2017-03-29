Turkish court orders Booking.com to be blocked

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says a court has ordered the travel website Booking.com to be blocked in a dispute with Turkey’s main travel agency association.

The Anadolu Agency reported Wednesday that a commercial court in Istanbul had ordered the move against Booking.com as a “precautionary measure” while the case is ongoing.

Lawyers for the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies had argued that Netherlands-based Booking.com was engaging in unfair competition in the marketing of hotels in Turkey.

Anadolu says government authorities are expected to block access to the website as soon as they receive official notification from the court.