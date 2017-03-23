Sports Listen

Trending:

Same-old-same-old pay raise?This keeps DoD up at nightCan you afford to retire?$52B dilemma
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Uganda at 'breaking point'…

Uganda at ‘breaking point’ as South Sudan refugees pour in

By master
and The Associated Press March 23, 2017 7:33 am 1 min read
Share

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Uganda is at a “breaking point” as almost 3,000 South Sudanese refugees pour into the country every day, the United Nations refugee chief said Thursday. The U.N. has called it the world’s fastest-growing refugee crisis.

A joint statement by Filippo Grandi and Uganda’s government says more than 570,000 refugees have arrived from South Sudan since July — and the number could pass one million by the middle of this year.

Uganda is hosting a total of 800,000 South Sudanese refugees who have arrived since the neighboring country’s civil war began in late 2013. More than 1.6 million have fled South Sudan overall.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

The unprecedented surge in refugee arrivals has placed “enormous strain” on public services and infrastructure, Uganda’s Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda said. Food and clean water are running short.

Advertisement

“We continue to welcome our neighbors in their time of need but we urgently need the international community to assist as the situation is becoming increasingly critical,” Rugunda said.

The joint statement says more than $250 million is needed this year to support South Sudanese refugees in Uganda.

“The lack of international attention to the suffering of the South Sudanese people is failing some of the most vulnerable people in the world when they most desperately need our help,” Grandi said.

Uganda’s refugee response has been recognized by the international community as one of the most progressive in Africa and is being used as a global model. Arriving refugees receive small plots of land in host communities to help support themselves.

Topics:
All News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Uganda at 'breaking point'…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1983: Reagan calls for new antimissile technology

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Gary Sinise receives award at USO awards dinner

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6847 0.0055 1.39%
L 2020 25.0854 0.0102 2.42%
L 2030 27.7720 0.0142 3.47%
L 2040 29.8109 0.0167 3.99%
L 2050 17.0466 0.0098 4.47%
G Fund 15.2672 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5956 0.0360 0.94%
C Fund 32.5407 0.0620 5.95%
S Fund 41.8781 0.0222 4.66%
I Fund 26.2056 -0.0460 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.