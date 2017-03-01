Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetBetter Buying PowerBRACTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Listen Live President Donald Trump speaks to Congress for the first time Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m. EST.

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » UK government facing defeat…

UK government facing defeat on EU citizens’ Brexit rights

By master
and The Associated Press March 1, 2017 8:06 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — The British government is expected to suffer a defeat in Parliament over the right of European Union citizens to stay in the U.K. after Brexit.

The House of Lords is due to vote later Wednesday on an amendment that inserts a commitment to protecting EU nationals’ rights into to a bill authorizing the start of EU exit talks.

By leaving the EU, Britain will be withdrawing from the bloc’s policy of free movement of citizens among member states. That leaves 3 million EU nationals in Britain, and 1 million Britons living in other member countries, in limbo.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

If the Lords amend the bill, it will have to go back to the House of Commons for another vote, delaying its passage and potentially threatening the government’s timetable for starting Brexit talks.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » UK government facing defeat…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1872: Yellowstone becomes first national park

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor updates ship's status aboard USS Donald Cook

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6659 -0.0075 0.61%
L 2020 25.0694 -0.0237 1.04%
L 2030 27.7675 -0.0431 1.48%
L 2040 29.8160 -0.0565 1.70%
L 2050 17.0551 -0.0382 1.91%
G Fund 15.2453 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6125 0.0097 0.23%
C Fund 32.7087 -0.0833 1.90%
S Fund 42.9054 -0.4927 2.16%
I Fund 25.6781 0.0522 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.