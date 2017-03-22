Sports Listen

UK says cabin ban on laptops to go into effect Saturday

By master
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 10:36 am < a min read
LONDON (AP) — The British Department of Transport says a ban on laptops and tablets being brought into airline cabins on certain flights must be put in place by Saturday.

The timetable announced Wednesday will affect travelers coming to Britain on direct flights from a number of locations in the Middle East.

It will apply to devices larger than a typical smartphone. Larger electronic items will have to be put into checked baggage as a precaution against the use of explosives on planes.

EasyJet says it has already introduced the new rules on some flights.

The new measure will apply to flights from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.

Officials say travelers may find the regulations enforced earlier than Saturday on some airlines.

