Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDCybersecurityFirst 100 DaysJeff NealMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » UK treasury chief's budget…

UK treasury chief’s budget to offer cautious approach

By master
and The Associated Press March 8, 2017 4:37 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Treasury chief is set to deliver an upbeat message as he unveils a cautious budget meant to help the country bolster resources as it faces the uncertainty of leaving the European Union.

Philip Hammond is due to deliver Wednesday a plan for the 2017-18 fiscal year that he says will lay the foundations for a “stronger, fairer, better Britain” outside the EU.

The caution comes despite an improvement in the government’s finances. Hammond says Britain is still 1.7 trillion pounds in debt, although the latest figures show government borrowing during the 2016-17 year will probably be about 12 billion pounds less than previously forecast.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development says it expects U.K. growth of 1.6 percent this year, up from the 1.2 percent predicted in November.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » UK treasury chief's budget…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1850: Daniel Webster urges compromise on slavery debate

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard trains with unmanned aerial vehicles

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6654 -0.0125 1.39%
L 2020 25.0679 -0.0342 2.42%
L 2030 27.7638 -0.0585 3.47%
L 2040 29.8095 -0.0742 3.99%
L 2050 17.0515 -0.0483 4.47%
G Fund 15.2523 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4805 -0.0207 0.94%
C Fund 32.7867 -0.0938 5.95%
S Fund 42.5768 -0.2552 4.66%
I Fund 25.6942 -0.0682 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.