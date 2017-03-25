Sports Listen

UKIP’s only member of British Parliament quits party

LONDON (AP) — The UK Independence Party is losing its only member of the British Parliament in a blow to the upstart anti-Europe party’s future.

Douglas Carswell said Saturday that he’s leaving UKIP and will serve in Parliament as an independent. He said his departure is amicable and won’t trigger a new election because he isn’t joining another party.

Carswell had recently clashed with the party’s most generous financial donor, Arron Banks, who is allied with former UKIP leader Nigel Farage.

Carswell said UKIP has achieved its goal of getting Britain out of the European Union, making the party successful even though it hasn’t fared well in parliamentary elections.

The party had campaigned fiercely for years to convince Britons to leave the EU. That goal was met in the June referendum.

