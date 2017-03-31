Sports Listen

UN chief: More funding needed for Iraq programs

By master
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 5:39 am 1 min read
HASSAN SHAM CAMP, Iraq (AP) — More funding is needed for U.N. programs in Iraq, the United Nations chief said Friday, calling for international solidarity with the people of Mosul.

An estimated 215,000 people are currently displaced as a result of the ongoing military operations to retake the city from the Islamic State group, according to the U.N.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited a camp for displaced persons about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Mosul on Friday. “These people have suffered enormously and they go on suffering,” he said.

According to the U.N., 212 million dollars is needed in 2017 in emergency funds to provide for the people displaced from the city. It said seven million dollars were needed to provide shelter for those who are expected to flee Mosul in the coming days alone.

Guterres said U.N. programs were funded at only 8 percent in Iraq this year.

Iraqi and Kurdish security forces launched an operation last October to retake Iraq’s second largest city, which has been under IS control since 2014.

Guterres offered support for Iraq’s fight against the Islamic State group during a visit to Baghdad on Thursday.

At a joint news conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, Guterres condemned IS crimes against civilians and pledged continued aid.

All News World News
