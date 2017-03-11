Sports Listen

UN chief seeks more police for Congo mission as violence up

By CARA ANNA
and The Associated Press March 11, 2017 5:55 am < a min read
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The United Nations secretary-general is seeking 320 additional police for the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo as tensions over long-delayed elections have caused violence to spread into new areas of the country.

The new report by Antonio Guterres to the U.N. Security Council, obtained by The Associated Press, says a recent political agreement reached by the ruling party and opposition to hold presidential elections this year is in peril as the sides engage in brinksmanship.

The vast Central African nation has seen widespread anger over President Joseph Kabila’s stay in power after his mandate ended in December. The government has delayed elections, saying preparations are not complete.

The U.N. chief’s report says additional police for the peacekeeping mission will help “keep the political process on track.”

