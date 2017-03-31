Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » UN climate change agency…

UN climate change agency reacts cautiously to Trump plan

By master
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 6:43 am < a min read
Share

BERLIN (AP) — The U.N. body tasked with tackling climate change says it will wait and see what impact U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to roll back the previous administration’s efforts to curb global warming will have.

The head of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change says she is watching “with interest” the suspension and review of Obama-era regulations ordered by Trump on Tuesday .

Patricia Espinosa’s cautiously worded statement Friday — three days after the U.S. announcement — adds that the precise impact on UNFCCC and its work “remains unclear at this juncture and perhaps will only become clear over time.”

Espinosa says that “budget proposals in the United States often involve long and complex negotiations before they are finally approved in part or in full by Congress.”

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » UN climate change agency…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1981: President Reagan shot

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Tillerson Participates in a Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Anitkabir

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7351 0.0086 1.39%
L 2020 25.2128 0.0249 2.42%
L 2030 27.9833 0.0434 3.47%
L 2040 30.0769 0.0553 3.99%
L 2050 17.2203 0.0368 4.47%
G Fund 15.2752 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5887 -0.0319 0.94%
C Fund 32.8212 0.0972 5.95%
S Fund 42.7997 0.2258 4.66%
I Fund 26.5367 0.0149 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.