Sports Listen

Trending:

Budget in their handsGovernment reorgHiring FreezeCuts at your agency?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » UN imposes controls on…

UN imposes controls on chemicals used to make fentanyl

By master
and The Associated Press March 16, 2017 4:08 pm < a min read
Share

VIENNA (AP) — The U.N.’s Commission on Narcotic Drugs has imposed controls on the production, sale and export of some substances used for the illicit manufacture of fentanyl, a deadly opioid that kills thousands of people a year in the United States.

A prescription painkiller, fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin. It is often mixed with heroin or made to look like other painkillers that fetch a higher street price, with fatal results for users unaware that it has been added.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control attributes more than 33,000 deaths in the United States to overdoses involving opioids obtained either illicitly or through prescriptions in 2015. A fentanyl overdose killed pop star Prince last year.

President Trump signs government reorganization order.

A U.S. statement said Thursday’s decision would have a “clear benefit for the United States.”

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Health News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » UN imposes controls on…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1802: West Point Military Academy established

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Ben Carson visits Detroit High School named in his honor

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7144 0.0445 1.39%
L 2020 25.1896 0.1129 2.42%
L 2030 27.9628 0.1865 3.47%
L 2040 30.0571 0.2336 3.99%
L 2050 17.2113 0.1503 4.47%
G Fund 15.2602 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.4808 0.0943 0.94%
C Fund 33.0444 0.2752 5.95%
S Fund 42.8850 0.5668 4.66%
I Fund 26.1872 0.3023 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.