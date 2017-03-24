Sports Listen

UN: Israel didn’t comply with UN call to stop settlements

March 24, 2017
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says Israel took no steps to comply with a Security Council call to stop all settlement activity in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, and instead authorized “a high rate” of settlement expansions in violation of international law.

U.N. envoy Nickolay Mladenov told the council the large number of settlement announcements and legislation action by Israel indicate “a clear intent to continue expanding the settlement enterprise in the occupied Palestinian territory.”

He was delivering the first report to the council on implementation of the resolution it adopted in December condemning Israeli settlements as a “flagrant violation” of international law. It was a striking rupture with past practice by President Barack Obama who had the U.S. abstain rather than veto the resolution as president-elect Donald Trump demanded.

