Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSDHSArmy TSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » UN rights office: Turkey…

UN rights office: Turkey should probe killings, abuses

By master
and The Associated Press March 10, 2017 5:15 am < a min read
Share

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights office is calling on Turkey’s government to investigate alleged killings and other abuses in the country’s southeast in a new report decrying violations including hundreds of alleged unlawful killings and the obliteration of nearly 1,800 buildings during security force operations over 18 months.

The 25-page report draws on confidential and public accounts, satellite imagery and other sources because U.N. investigators have failed to win access to the largely ethnic Kurdish areas despite a year of attempts to do so.

The report released Friday focuses on alleged violations between July 2015 and December 2016, when at least 335,000 people were reportedly displaced during the security sweep.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

The rights office said Turkey’s government had indicated the Kurdistan Workers Party, which Ankara considers a terrorist group, had attacked security forces, killing and wounding.

Advertisement

U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein also noted the “complex challenges” that Turkey has faced since a failed coup in July.

The report cites allegations of cases including torture, enforced disappearances, incitement to hatred, and violence against women.

Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » UN rights office: Turkey…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1862: Ironclad battleships square off in Civil War firefight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

USFWS supports global anti-wildlife trafficking initiative

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6515 -0.0011 1.39%
L 2020 25.0342 -0.0004 2.42%
L 2030 27.7087 0.0004 3.47%
L 2040 29.7398 0.0002 3.99%
L 2050 17.0070 0.0005 4.47%
G Fund 15.2543 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.3853 -0.0505 0.94%
C Fund 32.7483 0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.2095 -0.1501 4.66%
I Fund 25.6321 0.0320 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.