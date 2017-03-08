UN: South Africa’s ICC withdrawal revoked after court ruling

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The United Nations secretary-general says South Africa’s withdrawal from the International Criminal Court has been revoked.

A notice dated Tuesday on the U.N. treaty website says it comes after a South African court ruled last month that the country’s decision to withdraw without parliament’s approval was unconstitutional.

South Africa shocked the international community last year when it informed the U.N. chief it would withdraw from the court that pursues cases of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. Withdrawal comes a year after notification.

South Africa’s main opposition party challenged the withdrawal in court, saying it was illegal because parliament was not consulted.

Advertisement

Three African countries last year made moves to leave the ICC, speaking fears of an African exodus. Only Burundi remains on a path to withdrawal.