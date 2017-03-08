Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDCybersecurityFirst 100 DaysJeff NealMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » UN: South Africa's ICC…

UN: South Africa’s ICC withdrawal revoked after court ruling

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 8, 2017 3:15 am < a min read
Share

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The United Nations secretary-general says South Africa’s withdrawal from the International Criminal Court has been revoked.

A notice dated Tuesday on the U.N. treaty website says it comes after a South African court ruled last month that the country’s decision to withdraw without parliament’s approval was unconstitutional.

South Africa shocked the international community last year when it informed the U.N. chief it would withdraw from the court that pursues cases of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. Withdrawal comes a year after notification.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

South Africa’s main opposition party challenged the withdrawal in court, saying it was illegal because parliament was not consulted.

Advertisement

Three African countries last year made moves to leave the ICC, speaking fears of an African exodus. Only Burundi remains on a path to withdrawal.

Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » UN: South Africa's ICC…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1850: Daniel Webster urges compromise on slavery debate

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard trains with unmanned aerial vehicles

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6654 -0.0125 1.39%
L 2020 25.0679 -0.0342 2.42%
L 2030 27.7638 -0.0585 3.47%
L 2040 29.8095 -0.0742 3.99%
L 2050 17.0515 -0.0483 4.47%
G Fund 15.2523 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4805 -0.0207 0.94%
C Fund 32.7867 -0.0938 5.95%
S Fund 42.5768 -0.2552 4.66%
I Fund 25.6942 -0.0682 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.