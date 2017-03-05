Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Wave of IS car…

Wave of IS car bombs targets Iraqi troops in west Mosul

By master
and The Associated Press March 5, 2017 4:24 am < a min read
Share

BAGHDAD (AP) — An Iraqi commander says troops are moving toward the local government complex in Mosul’s Islamic State-held western side amid the “heaviest” clashes since the start of the new push more than two weeks ago.

Maj. Gen. Haider al-Maturi of the Federal Police Commandos Division told The Associated Press that IS militants dispatched at least six suicide car bombs, which all were destroyed before reaching the troops. He added that the militants are moving from house to house and deploying snipers.

Al-Maturi said his troops launched a fresh offensive early Sunday morning in the Dawasa neighborhood, adding they are about 500 meters away from the government complex.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

He Lebanon-based Al-Mayadeen TV aired live footage showing thick black smoke almost covering the sky amid a heavy exchange of fire.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Wave of IS car…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.