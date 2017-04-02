Sports Listen

2 dozen reported arrested in Moscow protest attempts

By master
and The Associated Press April 2, 2017 8:02 am < a min read
MOSCOW (AP) — Police in Moscow have detained about two dozen people at unauthorized rallies in the capital, a week after anti-government protests broke out across Russia.

The police presence was notably heavy in central Moscow on Sunday. Pedestrian access to Red Square was only through metal detectors and police blocked off Pushkin Square, traditionally a gathering point for demonstrations.

About 20 people were arrested while trying to conduct a march on Triumphalnaya Square, which is adjacent to a main avenue, and seven others were detained at Manezhnaya Square, which is adjacent to the Kremlin, according to police figures reported by the state news agency Tass.

Last week’s protests, in which more than 1,000 people were arrested in Moscow alone, were the largest opposition show of defiance in several years.

