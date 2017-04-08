Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Activists: Coalition airstrike on…

Activists: Coalition airstrike on boat kills 7 civilians

By master
and The Associated Press April 8, 2017 10:46 am < a min read
Share

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian activists opposed to the Islamic State group say aircraft from the U.S.-led coalition have struck a boat carrying people fleeing fighting between the extremists and U.S.-backed fighters, killing at least seven civilians.

Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently said a boat carrying about 40 people was hit as it was crossing the Euphrates River in the northern province of Raqqa. It said the bodies of a woman and her six children were recovered.

The Sound and Picture group that traces atrocities in areas held by IS also reported the same casualty estimates.

The attack occurred in the Shuaib al-Zeker area near where U.S.-backed Syrian fighters have been on the offensive against IS under the cover of coalition airstrikes.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Activists: Coalition airstrike on…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.