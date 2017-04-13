After abstaining on UN Syria vote, China backs political fix

BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign minister says the conflict in Syria needs to be addressed through a political settlement after Beijing abstained from a U.N. resolution condemning the reported use of chemical weapons by Syria’s government.

The resolution brought by Britain, France and the United States was vetoed by Russia on Wednesday.

Foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters Thursday that China condemns the use of chemical weapons but revisions were needed to the U.N. Security Council resolution for it to secure international backing.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday that a political settlement is the “only reliable and right way” to handle Syria. He called on the U.S. and Russia to improve communication to avoid further confrontation after Russia sharply criticized last week’s U.S. bombing of a Syrian air base.