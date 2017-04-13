Sports Listen

Airplane manufacturer ATR signs 20-aircraft deal with Iran

By master
April 13, 2017
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — European airplane manufacturer ATR says it has signed a deal with Iran Air for 20 aircraft with an option for 20 more.

ATR spokesman David Vargas confirmed the deal for the 20 ATR-600s, a twin-propeller aircraft, were signed on Thursday. He declined to offer a value for the deal.

The deal comes on the back of the nuclear deal Iran struck with world powers, which saw Iran agree to limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

That deal allowed airplane manufacturers to rush into the Iranian market. Already, Chicago-based Boeing Co. and its European rival Airbus have signed multi-billion-dollar deals with Iran.

U.S. politicians have expressed concern about the airplane sales to Iran and President Donald Trump remains skeptical of the atomic accord overall.

