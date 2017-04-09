Sports Listen

Albania police seize 13 tons of cannabis

By master
April 9, 2017
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian police say they have arrested three people and seized some 12 metric tons (13 tons) of dried cannabis hidden in a storage building south of the capital.

A statement Sunday said the drug was found in an abandoned storage building in Pagri village, Permet district, 240 kilometers (150 miles) south of the capital, Tirana. A month ago the building had been empty when checked by police.

Another person was declared at large.

This year authorities have seized tens of tons of cannabis stored in remote areas, along the coast or on speed boats to be illegally smuggled to neighboring Greece and nearby Italy. Last year authorities destroyed 2.5 million cannabis plants and seized several tons in anti-smuggling efforts.

