AP Interview: Iran’s Ahmadinejad sees no threat from US

By master
and The Associated Press April 15, 2017 10:27 am < a min read
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad says he does not view recent U.S. missile strikes on ally Syria as a message for Iran, which he called a “powerful country” that the U.S. cannot harm.

The controversial former president made the remarks to The Associated Press on Saturday, three days after he stunned Iranians by registering to run for president again.

His surprise candidacy must still be approved by authorities but has already upended a race that was widely expected to be won by incumbent moderate Hassan Rouhani.

Ahmadinejad also voiced reluctant support for Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which saw Iran accept curbs on its nuclear program in exchange for relief from crippling international sanctions.

