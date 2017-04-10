Sports Listen

Argentine judge denounced over parolee turned murder suspect

and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 3:45 pm < a min read
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine officials are seeking the removal of a judge who freed a convicted rapist now under arrest for a young woman’s murder.

Judge Carlos Rossi granted probation in 2016 to Sebastian Wagner, who was sentenced to nine years in 2012 for raping two women. Wagner was arrested Friday in the killing of 21-year-old Micaela Garcia.

Justice Minister German Garavano demanded Monday that Rossi step aside. President Mauricio Macri also asked him to resign over the weekend.

Rossi has not spoken publicly about the issue, and calls to his court rang unanswered.

Thousands of people have protested the killing in Buenos Aires and other Argentine cities, part of an ongoing campaign condemning violence against women. Before her murder, Garcia herself had attended demonstrations related to the “Not One Less” campaign.

