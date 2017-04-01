Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Armenia set to hold…

Armenia set to hold parliamentary elections

By AVET DEMOURIAN
and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 6:00 am < a min read
Share

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenians are set to cast ballots in parliamentary elections, the first vote since the ex-Soviet nation has modified its constitution to expand powers of parliament and prime minister.

Polls show the party of Armenia’s president in the lead for Sunday’s parliamentary election that is the first vote since the ex-Soviet nation has modified its constitution to expand powers of parliament and prime minister.

Critics have seen the amendments as part of efforts by President Serzh Sargsyan to retain control of the country after he steps down in 2018 due to term limits.

Sargsyan, who has led Armenia since 2008, has rejected the allegations, describing the constitutional changes approved in a 2015 referendum as a step toward strengthening democracy.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Armenia set to hold…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.