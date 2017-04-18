Sports Listen

Trending:

Real change in gov't reorg?NGA inroads w/ Silicon ValleyCloser look at Trump gov't innovation
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » At least 24 dead…

At least 24 dead as Philippine bus plunges into ravine

By master
and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 4:09 am < a min read
Share

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — At least 24 people died Tuesday when their bus apparently lost its brakes and plunged into a deep ravine in a northern Philippine mountain town, in one of the country’s deadliest vehicular accidents in years, officials said.

The rest of the estimated 45 passengers were plucked by rescuers who struggled with ropes to descend down the ravine to reach the bus wreckage in Nueva Ecija province’s Carranglan town, disaster-response officer Mark Raymond Cano told The Associated Press.

Many of the passengers had serious injuries and were taken to a hospital, he said.

Carranglan police chief Robert de Guzman said the bus from northern Isabela province was on its way to Ilocos Sur, a tobacco- and rice-growing region also in the country’s mountainous north, when it crashed shortly before noon.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Poorly maintained passenger buses, inadequate road safety features and weak enforcement of local transport laws have been blamed for many vehicular accidents.

In February, a sightseeing bus carrying college students on a camping trip lost its brakes on a steep downhill road and smashed into a concrete electrical post in Tanay town in Rizal province east of Manila, leaving 15 people dead.

Topics:
All News Business News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » At least 24 dead…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1961: Bay of Pigs invasion begins

Fed Photo of the Day

Trump White House embraces Easter tradition

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7354 0.0312 1.73%
L 2020 25.1698 0.0779 2.91%
L 2030 27.8831 0.1332 4.13%
L 2040 29.9414 0.1674 4.73%
L 2050 17.1259 0.1088 5.28%
G Fund 15.2931 0.0040 0.59%
F Fund 17.7638 -0.0132 0.93%
C Fund 32.5844 0.2782 6.07%
S Fund 42.4029 0.4520 4.57%
I Fund 26.3666 0.1134 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.