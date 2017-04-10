Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Canada PM Trudeau visits…

Canada PM Trudeau visits Juno Beach, site of D-Day landings

By master
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 8:02 am < a min read
Share

PARIS (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has visited Juno Beach in Normandy, one of Canada’s most important World War II sites.

On June 6, 1944, thousands of Canadian troops stormed the beach with British and American soldiers on D-Day’s amphibious invasion of the northern French region.

Trudeau arrived with his family Monday and walked along the beach in the sun, as wind blew over French and Canadian flags that stood side-by-side in the sand.

The visit comes a day after more than 20,000 people, most of them Canadians, attended a solemn ceremony at Vimy to commemorate a World War I battle that remains etched on Canada’s national identity.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

Trudeau’s visit to the beach does not coincide with any World War II anniversary.

He will also visit the Canadian War Cemetery in Beny-sur-Mer later Monday.

Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Canada PM Trudeau visits…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1933: FDR creates Civilian Conservation Corps

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke helps wash Vietnam War Memorial

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.