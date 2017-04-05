Sports Listen

Canadian accused in Yahoo hack has bail hearing

By ROB GILLIES
and The Associated Press April 5, 2017 10:39 am 1 min read
HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) — The lawyer for a Canadian man accused in a massive hack of Yahoo emails said Wednesday he has taken steps to ensure his client won’t flee if he’s released on bail.

Officials allege that Baratov poses an “extremely high flight risk” because of his alleged ties to Russian agents.

But his lawyer Amedeo DiCarlo said that Baratov has never been to Russia and he will not flee if freed on bail. Baratov arrived in court for his bail wearing a black shirt and sweat pants with his legs shackled. His parents provided him with a dress jacket. He stared straight ahead and didn’t look at his parents or friends.

“Flight risk is the issue,” DiCarlo said to reporters just before the hearing. “We are going to have measures put in place so that is not going to happen.”

DiCarlo said Baratov’s parents have agreed to act as their son’s sureties.

U.S. law enforcement officials call Karim Baratov a “hacker-for-hire” paid by Russian Federal Security Service members. He has Kazakh origins.

Baratov was arrested last month and faces extradition to the U.S.

He was indicted in the U.S. for computer hacking along with three others, including two alleged Russian intelligence agents.

