Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Chechen leader decries 'attack'…

Chechen leader decries ‘attack’ over gay persecution reports

By master
and The Associated Press April 16, 2017 1:28 pm < a min read
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — The leader of Chechnya has lashed out at international organizations that have strongly criticized the Russian region for reportedly persecuting and killing gays.

The respected newspaper Novaya Gazeta reported two weeks ago that gay men were being detained and beaten in Chechnya and said at least three had been killed.

Since then, international rights groups have denounced the claimed violence and asked Russia to intervene.

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov said on his social media account Sunday that he had met with the region’s human rights council and proclaimed that rights have undergone a “grandiose” improvement in Muslim-majority Chechnya.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Kadyrov says international organizations are conducting a “massive information attack … using the most unworthy methods, reality is distorted, attempts are being made to blacken our society, lifestyle, traditions and customs.”

Topics:
All News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Chechen leader decries 'attack'…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.