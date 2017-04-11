Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes coming to TSP?White House meets with CIOsDefense contracting drawdown over?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Churches in southern Egypt…

Churches in southern Egypt will not celebrate Easter

By master
and The Associated Press April 11, 2017 12:32 pm 1 min read
Share

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian churches, in the southern city of Minya, said on Tuesday that they will not hold Easter celebrations next Saturday in mourning for 45 Coptic Christians killed this week in twin bombings of churches in two cities during Palm Sunday ceremonies.

The Minya Coptic Orthodox Diocese said that celebrations will only be limited to the liturgical prayers “without any festive manifestations.”

Minya province has the highest Coptic Christian population in the country.

Parliament approved on Tuesday President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi’s decision to declare a three-month state of emergency following the attacks, an action seen as a foregone conclusion since the legislature is packed with el-Sissi supporters. The Cabinet declared it had gone into effect as of 1 p.m. on Monday.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

The unicameral chamber preliminarily approved amendments to a set of laws on Monday aimed at speeding up the trials of those charged in terrorism-related cases.

Following the attacks, el-Sissi ordered the formation of a new body called the “Supreme Council to Combat Terrorism and Fanaticism”.

Sunday’s bombings, claimed by the Islamic State group, are the latest escalation by the extremist group — which recently vowed to step up its attacks against Egypt’s embattled Christian minority.

The group had claimed responsibility for the December bombing of a church adjacent to Saint Mark’s Cathedral in Cairo, one of the most symbolic religious sites for Egyptian Copts. That explosion killed 30 worshippers and injured dozens.

Topics:
All News Lifestyle News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Churches in southern Egypt…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1970: Apollo 13 launched to the moon

Fed Photo of the Day

Orangutan infant and mother at Smithsonian National Zoo

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7261 0.0073 1.73%
L 2020 25.1645 0.0138 2.91%
L 2030 27.8872 0.0207 4.13%
L 2040 29.9508 0.0251 4.73%
L 2050 17.1353 0.0159 5.28%
G Fund 15.2861 0.0030 0.59%
F Fund 17.6550 0.0150 0.93%
C Fund 32.6919 0.0242 6.07%
S Fund 42.5605 0.1149 4.57%
I Fund 26.2554 0.0158 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.