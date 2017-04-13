Sports Listen

Trending:

What gov't reorg mean for fedsWhat happens post-hiring freeze?No 'backdoor draft' for Air Force pilots
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Conde Nast expected to…

Conde Nast expected to announce new editor for Vogue Arabia

By master
and The Associated Press April 13, 2017 7:55 am < a min read
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Saudi princess at the helm of the newly launched Vogue Arabia has apparently left her post as editor-in-chief after just two print issues of the luxury fashion magazine.

When asked about the reported departure by The Associated Press, publisher Condé Nast International said: “We will ensure you receive the announcement regarding the new editor as and when the time is right.” The publisher declined to elaborate.

Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz led Vogue’s nascent project when it launched on the web last fall and through its first two print issues. The inaugural print edition published in March featured American supermodel Gigi Hadid on the cover.

Abdulaziz could not immediately be reached for comment.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

The surprise departure comes just days after Abdulaziz posted on her Instagram images from the magazine’s launch party held recently in Doha, Qatar.

Topics:
All News Business News Lifestyle News Media News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Conde Nast expected to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1943: Jefferson Memorial dedicated on president's 200th birthday

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA biologist collecting sample from wild mallard

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 -0.0133 1.73%
L 2020 25.1453 -0.0373 2.91%
L 2030 27.8477 -0.0675 4.13%
L 2040 29.8992 -0.0868 4.73%
L 2050 17.1000 -0.0575 5.28%
G Fund 15.2881 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7210 0.0017 0.93%
C Fund 32.5273 -0.1225 6.07%
S Fund 42.3257 -0.4417 4.57%
I Fund 26.3334 -0.0236 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.