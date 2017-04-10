Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes coming to TSP?White House meets with CIOsDefense contracting drawdown over?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Day of tears: UK…

Day of tears: UK police honor officer slain near Parliament

By master
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 10:28 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — Several thousand police officers from across Britain lined the streets of London Monday for the funeral procession of a fellow officer killed in an extremist attack last month.

Constable Keith Palmer was stabbed to death by Khalid Masood on March 22 in the cobbled forecourt of the Palace of Westminster, Parliament’s home.

Two minutes of silence were observed by police throughout the country and by many others to pay respects to the 48-year-old husband and father killed in the line of duty.

Sara Thornton, head of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said the turnout was impressive.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

“We all want to pay honor to the ultimate sacrifice that Keith made,” she said.

Palmer’s coffin lay overnight in a chapel at Parliament after special permission was granted by Queen Elizabeth II.

During the funeral procession, it was covered with a floral tribute that read: “Number 1 Daddy.”

Some 50 members his family, including his wife, child and parents, attended the service at Southwark Cathedral.

Masood killed four other victims as he rammed pedestrians on Westminster Bridge with a rented SUV. He was shot dead by police after stabbing Palmer.

‘The fear is real’ Congress could enact Trump-level budget cuts
Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Day of tears: UK…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1933: FDR creates Civilian Conservation Corps

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke helps wash Vietnam War Memorial

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.