Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Egypt acquits US-Egyptian citizen…

Egypt acquits US-Egyptian citizen after 3-year legal ordeal

By master
and The Associated Press April 16, 2017 7:22 am < a min read
Share

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court has acquitted Aya Hijazi, a dual U.S.-Egyptian citizen, after nearly three years of detention over accusations related to running a foundation dedicated to helping street children.

Egyptian authorities arrested Hijazi, her husband and six others in May 2014 on charges of abusing children in her care and engaging in human trafficking, kidnapping, sexual exploitation and torture. Local human rights groups have said the charges are fabricated and part of a crackdown by Egypt’s government on civil society.

The trial has been delayed multiple times on what human rights groups say are absurd pretexts, like the inability to turn on a computer at a court hearing.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, along with several congressmen and international rights groups, had called for Hijazi’s release.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Egypt acquits US-Egyptian citizen…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.