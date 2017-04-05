Sports Listen

EU legislators tell UK on Brexit: no parallel talks

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers have passed a resolution calling for phased negotiations in divorce proceedings with Britain, going against the wishes of London, which would like exit talks and discussions of a future trade arrangement to happen at the same time.

The lawmakers voted overwhelmingly for the resolution, with 516 for, 133 against and 50 abstentions, highlighting the tough task ahead for British Prime Minister Theresa May.

