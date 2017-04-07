Sports Listen

Trending:

Is the hiring freeze working? New Labor Dept. HQ updateHow can IRS do more with less?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Fitch downgrades South Africa's…

Fitch downgrades South Africa’s credit rating to junk status

By master
and The Associated Press April 7, 2017 8:02 am < a min read
Share

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The Fitch agency has downgraded South Africa’s credit rating to junk status, citing political turmoil and governance concerns.

The downgrade on Friday followed a similar move earlier this week by the Standard & Poor’s ratings agency. It came as thousands of protesters across the country called for President Jacob Zuma to resign following his dismissal of the finance minister in a Cabinet reshuffle.

Fitch says the reshuffle, in which widely respected Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan was fired, will further discourage companies from investing in South Africa. It also says the unsettled political situation is likely to weaken “standards of governance and public finances.”

The ruling African National Congress party has been hurt by scandals surrounding the president, and some party members have called for Zuma to quit.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Fitch downgrades South Africa's…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US enters World War I

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC Resident Inspector speaks during Career Day

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7217 0.0080 1.73%
L 2020 25.1577 0.0191 2.91%
L 2030 27.8781 0.0326 4.13%
L 2040 29.9399 0.0418 4.73%
L 2050 17.1281 0.0275 5.28%
G Fund 15.2821 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6683 0.0130 0.93%
C Fund 32.6945 0.0728 6.07%
S Fund 42.4619 0.3530 4.57%
I Fund 26.2424 -0.0645 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.