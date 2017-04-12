Germany: Tunisian seen as lone perpetrator of Berlin attack

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say their investigation suggests that a man later killed in a shootout with police was the sole perpetrator of the December attack on a Berlin Christmas market that killed 12 people.

Federal prosecutors said in a statement Wednesday they have found no evidence that anyone else in Germany was involved in planning or carrying out the Dec. 19 attack.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack by Tunisian national Anis Amri. He carried out the attack with a truck commandeered from a Polish driver who was among the victims.

Amri fled Berlin, was spotted on a bus at the Dutch border on Dec. 21, and killed in the shootout with police in Italy on Dec. 23 after they stopped him for a routine identity check.