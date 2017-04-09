Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Harry Potter play hopes…

Harry Potter play hopes for magic at Olivier stage awards

By master
and The Associated Press April 9, 2017 5:19 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — Producers of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” hope the play will work its magic at British theater’s Olivier Awards , where it’s nominated in 11 categories including best new play.

Jamie Parker, who plays a grown-up Harry in the stage sequel to J.K. Rowling’s wizarding saga, is nominated for best actor. He’s up against Ian McKellen, Tom Hollander and Ed Harris.

Best-actress nominees include Glenda Jackson for “King Lear” and Ruth Wilson for “Hedda Gabler.”

The movie-inspired comedy “Groundhog Day” has eight nominations, including best new musical, at Britain’s equivalent of Broadway’s Tony Awards.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Kenneth Branagh will be honored for his contribution to theatre during Sunday’s black-tie ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Named for the late actor Laurence Olivier, the prizes honor achievements in London theater, musicals, dance and opera.

Topics:
All News Entertainment News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Harry Potter play hopes…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.