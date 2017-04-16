Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Hundreds march against far-right…

Hundreds march against far-right French presidential hopeful

By master
and The Associated Press April 16, 2017 12:07 pm < a min read
Share

PARIS (AP) — Hundreds of demonstrators in France have marched to protest far-right National Front leader and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, saying that basic freedoms would disappear if she were elected.

Some protesters threw firebombs at police who responded with tear gas in small skirmishes during Sunday’s march from suburban Aubervilliers to Paris, near where Le Pen holds a rally Monday.

Fernanda Marrucchelli said Le Pen’s anti-immigration party “is fighting our essential freedoms, our rights, no matter if we are French or immigrant.”

Anti-racism activist Omar Slauti said the fight against Le Pen should be in the streets, not the ballot box, denouncing the “extreme-right populism” that has spread around Europe.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Le Pen is one of the top contenders in France first-round presidential vote on April 23. A presidential runoff is being held May 7.

Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Hundreds march against far-right…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.